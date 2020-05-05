All apartments in Anaheim
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
1023 S Citron Street
Last updated April 1 2020 at 8:21 PM

1023 S Citron Street

1023 Citron Street · No Longer Available
Location

1023 Citron Street, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
Totally remodeled, new kitchen cabinets with Granite countertop, new bathroom vanity, new paint , new spot LED light throughout the unit
Major price reduction . Nice two bedroom, two bath unit, second story, located in gated community of Cinnamon Hallow, near downtown Disney and Disneyland. Balcony overlooks the pool area, bright and spacious living room, plenty of closet space, tile floor in kitchen and living room. The two rooms are nicely sized and there is a large full bath in the hall and a master bath in the bedroom two car covered port, and guest parking on a first come first serve and storage. washer and dryer hookup, Balcony overlooking the pool. close to freeways, shopping, schools, and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023 S Citron Street have any available units?
1023 S Citron Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1023 S Citron Street have?
Some of 1023 S Citron Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1023 S Citron Street currently offering any rent specials?
1023 S Citron Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 S Citron Street pet-friendly?
No, 1023 S Citron Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1023 S Citron Street offer parking?
Yes, 1023 S Citron Street offers parking.
Does 1023 S Citron Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1023 S Citron Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 S Citron Street have a pool?
Yes, 1023 S Citron Street has a pool.
Does 1023 S Citron Street have accessible units?
No, 1023 S Citron Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 S Citron Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1023 S Citron Street does not have units with dishwashers.

