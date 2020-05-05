1023 S Citron Street

Amenities

Totally remodeled, new kitchen cabinets with Granite countertop, new bathroom vanity, new paint , new spot LED light throughout the unit

Major price reduction . Nice two bedroom, two bath unit, second story, located in gated community of Cinnamon Hallow, near downtown Disney and Disneyland. Balcony overlooks the pool area, bright and spacious living room, plenty of closet space, tile floor in kitchen and living room. The two rooms are nicely sized and there is a large full bath in the hall and a master bath in the bedroom two car covered port, and guest parking on a first come first serve and storage. washer and dryer hookup, Balcony overlooking the pool. close to freeways, shopping, schools, and restaurants.