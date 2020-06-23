All apartments in Anaheim
1008 S Citron Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1008 S Citron Street

1008 South Citron Street · No Longer Available
Location

1008 South Citron Street, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
hot tub
Lowest priced remodeled 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom condo located in a Gated Cinnamon Hollow Community with rarely available 4 parking space including 2 covered carport plus 2 extra parking permits on first come first serve bases. A spacious Living Room and Dining Area. Interior Laundry Closet has washer and dryer hookups. A brand new Kitchen with beautiful new quartz countertops, new white cabinets, new plumbing features. A new bathroom with new bathtub, new cabinet and vanity, new floor, new paint. The condo is newly painted, newer laminate flooring throughout. This Condo is in a very short walking distance to the elementary school. The 2 bedrooms are nicely sized and share a large full bathroom. One of the bedrooms features a walk-in closet and sliding doors that leads to a Balcony. the Condo has central air and heating. However, it also has a pre-made hole on the window in living room for portable AC. Portable AC will save your electrical bill significantly. HOA due includes swimming pool, spa, exterior maintenance, termites, fire insurance, hot Water and Trash. This condo is conveniently located close to Freeway access, public transit, and Disneyland & Downtown Disney and the full variety of entertainments near by, great shopping & restaurants and nightly fireworks from Disneyland. Plus, the HOA just got a new management company and is doing an extensive repairs for the whole complex which will make the Complex much better after all the repairs and renovations done.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 S Citron Street have any available units?
1008 S Citron Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1008 S Citron Street have?
Some of 1008 S Citron Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 S Citron Street currently offering any rent specials?
1008 S Citron Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 S Citron Street pet-friendly?
No, 1008 S Citron Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1008 S Citron Street offer parking?
Yes, 1008 S Citron Street does offer parking.
Does 1008 S Citron Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1008 S Citron Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 S Citron Street have a pool?
Yes, 1008 S Citron Street has a pool.
Does 1008 S Citron Street have accessible units?
No, 1008 S Citron Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 S Citron Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1008 S Citron Street has units with dishwashers.
