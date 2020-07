Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub cable included oven range recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments courtyard e-payments internet access online portal

Under New Management! We are proudly managed by Western Wealth Communities. Tempe living simply doesn't get any better than this! Villatree Apartments is just around the corner from every shopping need that you may have…Tempe Marketplace includes sports stores, clothing stores, fine dining, and much, much more!! Villatree Apartments for rent in Tempe AZ, feature gracious Southwestern living with very large, spacious interiors. Choose one of our thoughtfully designed studios or select from 1 or 2 bedroom floor plans.