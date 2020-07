San Palmilla by Mark-Taylor

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dog park gym pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access pet friendly volleyball court parking cats allowed dogs allowed 24hr maintenance alarm system basketball court business center carport

You're at the heart of everything at these luxury apartments in Tempe. San Palmilla puts residents close to major employers such as Intel and Honeywell with freeway access nearby, and just minutes from dining, shopping and entertainment at Arizona Mills Mall, Centerpoint, Arizona State University and downtown Tempe.



Luxurious amenities await you at this Tempe apartment community. Kick back and relax by the tropical lagoon pool with waterfalls and spa. Join friends for volleyball on the lighted sand court or a cookout at one of the ramadas with gas barbecues.



Take your workout to a new level at our fitness center equipped with Life Fitness cross-trainers and free weights, individual workout stations, spin room and Cardio Theater wireless entertainment system. If you're in the mood for more vigorous activity, swim laps in the lagoon-style pool. It's all yours at San Palmilla.