Onnix Apartments

Amenities

on-site laundry putting green patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher carpet oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park fire pit gym game room parking playground pool pool table putting green bbq/grill bike storage hot tub package receiving sauna volleyball court yoga on-site laundry internet access media room

Welcome to Onnix Apartment Homes, the place you deserve in Tempe, Arizona! Settle into one of our contemporary floor plans with stylish interiors. Studio, 1, & 2 bedroom apartments are modern and recently upgraded in a great location. Come home to amenities that make every day a pleasure, from a sundeck next to the resort-style pool and hot tub to covered parking and responsive on-site management and maintenance. Our student-friendly and pet-friendly community is ideally located just minutes away from major freeway access, Arizona State University, Tempe Marketplace, and the famous Mill Avenue Corridor. Walk, ride, or bike to surrounding shopping, arts, and entertainment. Looking for a cheap studio apartment in Phoenix, AZ? Come see us! Plus, being only 10 miles from Phoenix, Onnix is a commuter's dream! Enroll in our beneficial Bridge Credit Plus program to build your credit just by paying rent, it's that easy! Life at Onnix means more time to socialize, explore, and relax. Immerse