Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel carpet microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub accessible on-site laundry 24hr maintenance basketball court bike storage coffee bar courtyard internet access internet cafe volleyball court

Live among towering palm trees and lush landscaping at Elliot’s Crossing, offering 1 & 2 bedroom apartments for rent in the heart of Tempe, Arizona.



Our pet-friendly apartment community near Arizona State University gives you easy access to the city, with the everyday conveniences and comforts of home that you crave. Indulge in your newly renovated apartment featuring gourmet kitchens with stainless-steel appliances, an in-home fireplace, and sleek hardwood flooring.



Live in a place you deserve at Elliot's Crossing Apartment Homes.