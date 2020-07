Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

953 E Tempe Rd Available 08/08/20 LARGE 4BR 2BA HOUSE - REMODELED, LARGE OPEN FLOOR PLAN, TILE THROUGHOUT EX COND -



LARGE FOUR (4) BEDROOM TWO (2) BATHROOM HOUSE - NEWLY REMODELED WITH CERAMIC TILE THROUGHOUT, NEW KITCHEN, DISHWASHER, AC, THIS HOME IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION. THE HOME HAS AN RV-GATE. ISLAND KITCHEN

FENCED YARD - MUST SEE.



NEAR UNIVERSITY AND RURAL RD



TEXT or CALL BONNIE AT 480-688-7410



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5241046)