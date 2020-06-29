945 East Playa Del Norte Drive - 1, Unit 4010

Amenities
Beautiful and spacious Class A condominium has been updated with wood flooring, travertine tile and new carpet. Granite slab counters everywhere and stainless appliances in the kitchen as well as front load washer/dryer. Kick back and enjoy a peaceful evening in front of your gas fireplace on huge balcony with extra storage. Lake and city views too! Resort style community features state of the art fitness center, spectacular pool and spa that overlooks Tempe Town Lake, BBQs, boardwalk access and so much more. Walk to Mill Ave and ASU! Amazing location!! HOA covers gas and water! Huge savings in utility bills! Secure building, on-site property managers and security. Exterior freshly painted in exquisite grays tones.