All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 945 East Playa Del Norte Drive - 1, Unit 4010.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
945 East Playa Del Norte Drive - 1, Unit 4010
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

945 East Playa Del Norte Drive - 1, Unit 4010

945 East Playa Del Norte Drive · (480) 540-0592
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

945 East Playa Del Norte Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Beautiful and spacious Class A condominium has been updated with wood flooring, travertine tile and new carpet. Granite slab counters everywhere and stainless appliances in the kitchen as well as front load washer/dryer. Kick back and enjoy a peaceful evening in front of your gas fireplace on huge balcony with extra storage. Lake and city views too! Resort style community features state of the art fitness center, spectacular pool and spa that overlooks Tempe Town Lake, BBQs, boardwalk access and so much more. Walk to Mill Ave and ASU! Amazing location!! HOA covers gas and water! Huge savings in utility bills! Secure building, on-site property managers and security. Exterior freshly painted in exquisite grays tones.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 945 East Playa Del Norte Drive - 1, Unit 4010 have any available units?
945 East Playa Del Norte Drive - 1, Unit 4010 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 945 East Playa Del Norte Drive - 1, Unit 4010 have?
Some of 945 East Playa Del Norte Drive - 1, Unit 4010's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 945 East Playa Del Norte Drive - 1, Unit 4010 currently offering any rent specials?
945 East Playa Del Norte Drive - 1, Unit 4010 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 945 East Playa Del Norte Drive - 1, Unit 4010 pet-friendly?
No, 945 East Playa Del Norte Drive - 1, Unit 4010 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 945 East Playa Del Norte Drive - 1, Unit 4010 offer parking?
Yes, 945 East Playa Del Norte Drive - 1, Unit 4010 offers parking.
Does 945 East Playa Del Norte Drive - 1, Unit 4010 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 945 East Playa Del Norte Drive - 1, Unit 4010 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 945 East Playa Del Norte Drive - 1, Unit 4010 have a pool?
Yes, 945 East Playa Del Norte Drive - 1, Unit 4010 has a pool.
Does 945 East Playa Del Norte Drive - 1, Unit 4010 have accessible units?
No, 945 East Playa Del Norte Drive - 1, Unit 4010 does not have accessible units.
Does 945 East Playa Del Norte Drive - 1, Unit 4010 have units with dishwashers?
No, 945 East Playa Del Norte Drive - 1, Unit 4010 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 945 East Playa Del Norte Drive - 1, Unit 4010?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mercury on Mill
5101 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
Salado Springs
242 S Beck Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Palms on Scottsdale
1535 N Scottsdale Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Finisterra Apartments
1250 West Grove Parkway
Tempe, AZ 85283
Solara at Mill Avenue
3730 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
Nexa
1221 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Galleria Palms
1600 W La Jolla Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Hidden Glen
818 W 3rd St
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Apartments with Pools
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiversideSunset
AlegreHoldemanNorth Tempe College
University HeightsNorth Tempe Indian Bend

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity