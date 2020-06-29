945 East Playa Del Norte Drive - 1, Unit 4010

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse doorman elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Beautiful and spacious Class A condominium has been updated with wood flooring, travertine tile and new carpet. Granite slab counters everywhere and stainless appliances in the kitchen as well as front load washer/dryer. Kick back and enjoy a peaceful evening in front of your gas fireplace on huge balcony with extra storage. Lake and city views too! Resort style community features state of the art fitness center, spectacular pool and spa that overlooks Tempe Town Lake, BBQs, boardwalk access and so much more. Walk to Mill Ave and ASU! Amazing location!! HOA covers gas and water! Huge savings in utility bills! Secure building, on-site property managers and security. Exterior freshly painted in exquisite grays tones.