944 W Parkway Blvd
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:36 AM

944 W Parkway Blvd

944 West Parkway Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

944 West Parkway Boulevard, Tempe, AZ 85281
Holdeman

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
IT JUST DOESN'T GET ANY BETTER THAN THIS!!! Mix the OLD with the NEW! This 3 Bed/2 Bath/Single Story home/in Tempe is close to ASU. This home has been REMODELED from top to bottom and from inside to out. Designer Paint Inside & Out and NEWER Landscaping in the Front and Backyards. The Inside is absolutely amazing!!! The ENTIRE home has been REMODELED. There is nothing left untouched. Beautiful, Travertine look TILE throughout, walls have been removed and a cutout to give the home an open, spacious feeling. The KITCHEN BOASTS all Cherry Cabinets, NEWER Countertops, ALL Appliances that are Stainless Steel and Black, and a Gas Stove. The Dining and Great Room are very spacious and great for entertaining. The Bathrooms have Cherry Cabinetry as well. NEW Lighting, Ceiling Fans throughout, Cable in every room, and a 2 Car Carport. This home even comes with a Landscaper, so absolutely maintenance FREE. Pets upon owner approval. To view the home please call or email Evie Brown, agent with Foothills Realty & Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 944 W Parkway Blvd have any available units?
944 W Parkway Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 944 W Parkway Blvd have?
Some of 944 W Parkway Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 944 W Parkway Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
944 W Parkway Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 944 W Parkway Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 944 W Parkway Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 944 W Parkway Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 944 W Parkway Blvd offers parking.
Does 944 W Parkway Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 944 W Parkway Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 944 W Parkway Blvd have a pool?
No, 944 W Parkway Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 944 W Parkway Blvd have accessible units?
No, 944 W Parkway Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 944 W Parkway Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 944 W Parkway Blvd has units with dishwashers.

