944 W Parkway Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

IT JUST DOESN'T GET ANY BETTER THAN THIS!!! Mix the OLD with the NEW! This 3 Bed/2 Bath/Single Story home/in Tempe is close to ASU. This home has been REMODELED from top to bottom and from inside to out. Designer Paint Inside & Out and NEWER Landscaping in the Front and Backyards. The Inside is absolutely amazing!!! The ENTIRE home has been REMODELED. There is nothing left untouched. Beautiful, Travertine look TILE throughout, walls have been removed and a cutout to give the home an open, spacious feeling. The KITCHEN BOASTS all Cherry Cabinets, NEWER Countertops, ALL Appliances that are Stainless Steel and Black, and a Gas Stove. The Dining and Great Room are very spacious and great for entertaining. The Bathrooms have Cherry Cabinetry as well. NEW Lighting, Ceiling Fans throughout, Cable in every room, and a 2 Car Carport. This home even comes with a Landscaper, so absolutely maintenance FREE. Pets upon owner approval. To view the home please call or email Evie Brown, agent with Foothills Realty & Management.