934 East Redfield Road

NICE 3 Bed / 2 Bath in Villas Tempe! This town home is conveniently located a couple miles from the 101, 60 and the 10! The interior has neutral two-tone paint and new water resistant laminate flooring and tile. The kitchen has lots of cabinet space for storage. Upstairs there is a loft! It has a washer and dryer! It also has a new electric panel. CALL NOW! This AMAZING place will go FAST!



Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% refundable). $45 application fee per adult (18+). $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply. $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum. 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee. Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.