925 W. Tulane Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bed 2 Bath in TEMPE $1125 Call or Text Ryan 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Subdivision: PEPPERWOOD



Look no further! You've found the home you've been waiting for! 3 bedrooms and 2 bath, desert front landscaping, No HOA! The fabulous kitchen is comprised of ample cabinetry and a lovely breakfast bar. Large family area. Master Bedroom and all living area's have TILE Flooring throughout; are beautifully done. Huge Backyard with lots of possibilities. Located in a wonderful community close to fwys and shopping. Hurry and schedule a showing before it's gone. Washer & Dryer Hook UPS.



Cross Streets: Baseline and Hardy Roads Directions: West on Baseline to Hardy. South to Oxford, West to Tulane



Please text or call me if you have any questions.



Ryan S. VANOTTI PLLC

Realtor

11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145

Phoenix, AZ 85029

CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090

E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com

Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC



(RLNE5746549)