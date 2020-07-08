All apartments in Tempe
925 W. Tulane Dr
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

925 W. Tulane Dr

925 West Tulane Drive · No Longer Available
Location

925 West Tulane Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Pepperwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed 2 Bath in TEMPE $1125 Call or Text Ryan 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Subdivision: PEPPERWOOD

Look no further! You've found the home you've been waiting for! 3 bedrooms and 2 bath, desert front landscaping, No HOA! The fabulous kitchen is comprised of ample cabinetry and a lovely breakfast bar. Large family area. Master Bedroom and all living area's have TILE Flooring throughout; are beautifully done. Huge Backyard with lots of possibilities. Located in a wonderful community close to fwys and shopping. Hurry and schedule a showing before it's gone. Washer & Dryer Hook UPS.

Cross Streets: Baseline and Hardy Roads Directions: West on Baseline to Hardy. South to Oxford, West to Tulane

Please text or call me if you have any questions.

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

(RLNE5746549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 W. Tulane Dr have any available units?
925 W. Tulane Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 925 W. Tulane Dr currently offering any rent specials?
925 W. Tulane Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 W. Tulane Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 925 W. Tulane Dr is pet friendly.
Does 925 W. Tulane Dr offer parking?
No, 925 W. Tulane Dr does not offer parking.
Does 925 W. Tulane Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 925 W. Tulane Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 W. Tulane Dr have a pool?
No, 925 W. Tulane Dr does not have a pool.
Does 925 W. Tulane Dr have accessible units?
No, 925 W. Tulane Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 925 W. Tulane Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 925 W. Tulane Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 925 W. Tulane Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 925 W. Tulane Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

