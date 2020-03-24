920 S ACORN Avenue

Amenities

Charming single story 3-bedroom/2-bath townhome for rent in prime Tempe location. Comfy tile floor plan with large living area. Kitchen includes fridge, oven and dishwasher. Split floor plan with oversized master bedroom that boasts large walk-in closet. Carpet in all the bedrooms/tile in remainder of home. Private patio features separate laundry room. Covered parking right outside the front door. Large well maintained greenbelt surrounds the home. Property is around the corner from 1 of the 2 community pools. Water, sewer and trash included in rent. Centrally located and minutes from ASU, Mesa Community College, Mill Ave, Tempe Marketplace, Riverview Park & Shopping Center, 101 & 202 freeway, light rail and the Tempe Orbit bus to ASU is steps from the front door.