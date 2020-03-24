All apartments in Tempe
Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:15 AM

920 S ACORN Avenue

920 South Acorn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

920 South Acorn Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85281
Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Charming single story 3-bedroom/2-bath townhome for rent in prime Tempe location. Comfy tile floor plan with large living area. Kitchen includes fridge, oven and dishwasher. Split floor plan with oversized master bedroom that boasts large walk-in closet. Carpet in all the bedrooms/tile in remainder of home. Private patio features separate laundry room. Covered parking right outside the front door. Large well maintained greenbelt surrounds the home. Property is around the corner from 1 of the 2 community pools. Water, sewer and trash included in rent. Centrally located and minutes from ASU, Mesa Community College, Mill Ave, Tempe Marketplace, Riverview Park & Shopping Center, 101 & 202 freeway, light rail and the Tempe Orbit bus to ASU is steps from the front door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 S ACORN Avenue have any available units?
920 S ACORN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 920 S ACORN Avenue have?
Some of 920 S ACORN Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 S ACORN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
920 S ACORN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 S ACORN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 920 S ACORN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 920 S ACORN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 920 S ACORN Avenue offers parking.
Does 920 S ACORN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 920 S ACORN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 S ACORN Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 920 S ACORN Avenue has a pool.
Does 920 S ACORN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 920 S ACORN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 920 S ACORN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 920 S ACORN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
