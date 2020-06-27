9111 S ROBERTS Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Rated 10+ and is not a typical rental home. NEW PAINT - NEW CARPET - gated community - corner lot. Built in 2010, this Tempe two-story offers a loft, GRANITE kitchen countertops, marble master bath countertops, and a two-car garage. Comes with new Stainless Steel Refrigerator and also added front load washer and dryer. All Stainless steel appliances in kitchen, Gas cook top make it look modern. Home has a large formal area and family room. Downstairs has an additional room that overlooks the yard. Upstairs has large bedrooms and master. Community is quiet and has a nice play area.