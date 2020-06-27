All apartments in Tempe
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:28 PM

9111 S ROBERTS Road

9111 South Roberts Road · No Longer Available
Location

9111 South Roberts Road, Tempe, AZ 85284

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rated 10+ and is not a typical rental home. NEW PAINT - NEW CARPET - gated community - corner lot. Built in 2010, this Tempe two-story offers a loft, GRANITE kitchen countertops, marble master bath countertops, and a two-car garage. Comes with new Stainless Steel Refrigerator and also added front load washer and dryer. All Stainless steel appliances in kitchen, Gas cook top make it look modern. Home has a large formal area and family room. Downstairs has an additional room that overlooks the yard. Upstairs has large bedrooms and master. Community is quiet and has a nice play area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9111 S ROBERTS Road have any available units?
9111 S ROBERTS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 9111 S ROBERTS Road have?
Some of 9111 S ROBERTS Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9111 S ROBERTS Road currently offering any rent specials?
9111 S ROBERTS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9111 S ROBERTS Road pet-friendly?
No, 9111 S ROBERTS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 9111 S ROBERTS Road offer parking?
Yes, 9111 S ROBERTS Road offers parking.
Does 9111 S ROBERTS Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9111 S ROBERTS Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9111 S ROBERTS Road have a pool?
No, 9111 S ROBERTS Road does not have a pool.
Does 9111 S ROBERTS Road have accessible units?
No, 9111 S ROBERTS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9111 S ROBERTS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9111 S ROBERTS Road has units with dishwashers.
