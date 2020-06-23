910 E La Jolla Dr

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b4840a8048 ----
You will certainly want to call this beauty home once you see it for yourself!
This well cared for 4 bed 2.5 bath home features freshly painted kitchen cabinets, new countertops, new paint throughout, a 2 car garage, lots of storage space, and a sparkling blue pool! Pool and yard maintenance included!
You will love the quiet neighborhood and convenient access to ASU, major highways and airport.
Make this your next home before someone else does!
Per Tempe city ordinance: no more than 3 unrelated persons can occupy home
Other leasing fees:
$40 per adult application fee
$150 admin fee upon lease signing
1.8% monthly TPT tax
2% monthly admin fee
$300 non refundable pet fee- per pet
Security deposit equal to the asking rent
Stove
Washer/Dryer In Unit