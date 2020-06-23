All apartments in Tempe
910 E La Jolla Dr
910 E La Jolla Dr

910 East La Jolla Drive · No Longer Available
Location

910 East La Jolla Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Cyprus Southwest

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b4840a8048 ----
You will certainly want to call this beauty home once you see it for yourself!

This well cared for 4 bed 2.5 bath home features freshly painted kitchen cabinets, new countertops, new paint throughout, a 2 car garage, lots of storage space, and a sparkling blue pool! Pool and yard maintenance included!

You will love the quiet neighborhood and convenient access to ASU, major highways and airport.

Make this your next home before someone else does!

Per Tempe city ordinance: no more than 3 unrelated persons can occupy home

Other leasing fees:
$40 per adult application fee
$150 admin fee upon lease signing
1.8% monthly TPT tax
2% monthly admin fee
$300 non refundable pet fee- per pet
Security deposit equal to the asking rent

Stove
Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 E La Jolla Dr have any available units?
910 E La Jolla Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 910 E La Jolla Dr have?
Some of 910 E La Jolla Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 E La Jolla Dr currently offering any rent specials?
910 E La Jolla Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 E La Jolla Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 910 E La Jolla Dr is pet friendly.
Does 910 E La Jolla Dr offer parking?
Yes, 910 E La Jolla Dr does offer parking.
Does 910 E La Jolla Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 910 E La Jolla Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 E La Jolla Dr have a pool?
Yes, 910 E La Jolla Dr has a pool.
Does 910 E La Jolla Dr have accessible units?
No, 910 E La Jolla Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 910 E La Jolla Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 910 E La Jolla Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
