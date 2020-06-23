910 E La Jolla Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

You will certainly want to call this beauty home once you see it for yourself!



This well cared for 4 bed 2.5 bath home features freshly painted kitchen cabinets, new countertops, new paint throughout, a 2 car garage, lots of storage space, and a sparkling blue pool! Pool and yard maintenance included!



You will love the quiet neighborhood and convenient access to ASU, major highways and airport.



Make this your next home before someone else does!



Per Tempe city ordinance: no more than 3 unrelated persons can occupy home



Other leasing fees:

$40 per adult application fee

$150 admin fee upon lease signing

1.8% monthly TPT tax

2% monthly admin fee

$300 non refundable pet fee- per pet

Security deposit equal to the asking rent



Stove

Washer/Dryer In Unit