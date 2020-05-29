All apartments in Tempe
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

908 S Dorsey Lane

908 South Dorsey Lane · No Longer Available
Location

908 South Dorsey Lane, Tempe, AZ 85281

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Refurbished rental unit with a complete stainless steel kitchen including built-in microwave and dishwasher. New, spacious quartz counter tops in kitchen. Garden style two bedroom apartment. All vinyl simulated hand carved wood flooring. Top to bottom, new interior paint(popcorn ceiling removed). Private 242 square foot backyard includes a large paver patio. Three ceiling fans and new LED lighting. Abundant off street parking. 1/2 block to Dorsey light rail station and other public transportation options(run along Dorsey Ln). Convenient to several restaurant options including Four Peaks Brewery, and Infusion Coffee and Tea Crafters nearby. New coin-op washer and dryer onsite. Central air conditioning and heating.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 S Dorsey Lane have any available units?
908 S Dorsey Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 908 S Dorsey Lane have?
Some of 908 S Dorsey Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 S Dorsey Lane currently offering any rent specials?
908 S Dorsey Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 S Dorsey Lane pet-friendly?
No, 908 S Dorsey Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 908 S Dorsey Lane offer parking?
No, 908 S Dorsey Lane does not offer parking.
Does 908 S Dorsey Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 908 S Dorsey Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 S Dorsey Lane have a pool?
No, 908 S Dorsey Lane does not have a pool.
Does 908 S Dorsey Lane have accessible units?
No, 908 S Dorsey Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 908 S Dorsey Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 908 S Dorsey Lane has units with dishwashers.
