905 W. 17th Place Available 05/08/20 VERY NICE TEMPE HOME AVAILABLE SOON! - ***Available 05/08/20***VERY NICE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN TEMPE READY TO RENT! FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT, NEWER APPLIANCES, NEWER CARPET IN BEDROOMS, RECESSED LIGHTING, CEILING FANS, PRIVATE YARD, LETS GET STARTED! CLOSE TO HIGHWAYS, BIKE/BUS TO ASU AND DOWNTOWN TEMPE AND ARIZONA MILLS! INCLUDES LANDSCAPING!



FEES:

Lease Preparation - $195

Sales Tax(monthly) - 1.8%

Administrative(monthly) - 1%

Pet Approval - $150

Pet Deposit(refundable) - $200



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4855237)