Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

1 Bedroom 1 Bath Close to ASU a quiet cul-de-sak in Tempe near Tempe Market Place! Close to entertainment and the university.



Available April 4, 2020.



Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $500, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.