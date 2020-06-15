All apartments in Tempe
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:54 PM

8914 S HEATHER Drive

8914 South Heather Drive · (480) 694-2320
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8914 South Heather Drive, Tempe, AZ 85284

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1926 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Seasonally rated Furnished Vacation Rental! Imagine your next vacation in this Spacious 3 bedroom townhouse in desirable South Tempe with community pool & spa & tennis courts access & lush green landscaping! Nearly 2000 square feet, this townhouse boasts a GreatRoom style plan w/wood burning fireplace, formal dining space and updated kitchen w/new cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances with built in wine refrigerator. Charming breakfast nook overlooks the private courtyard. Spacious Master w/Ensuite down has french door access to backyard and boasts hard floors w/roll in snail shower & dual sinks. Great floorplan offers large secondary bedrooms upstairs! Access to washer & dryer in powder room downstairs & direct kitchen/garage access

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8914 S HEATHER Drive have any available units?
8914 S HEATHER Drive has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 8914 S HEATHER Drive have?
Some of 8914 S HEATHER Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8914 S HEATHER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8914 S HEATHER Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8914 S HEATHER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8914 S HEATHER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 8914 S HEATHER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8914 S HEATHER Drive does offer parking.
Does 8914 S HEATHER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8914 S HEATHER Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8914 S HEATHER Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8914 S HEATHER Drive has a pool.
Does 8914 S HEATHER Drive have accessible units?
No, 8914 S HEATHER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8914 S HEATHER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8914 S HEATHER Drive has units with dishwashers.
