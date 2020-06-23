All apartments in Tempe
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

822 W 18TH STREET

822 West 18th Street · No Longer Available
Location

822 West 18th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
fire pit
parking
wow! cute, clean and cozy tempe 3/2 house with vaulted ceilings, all tile and hardwood flooring, updated paint, fireplace, split master, carport parking, premium over sized lot with expansive covered patio, ext fire pit, mature trees, mountain views, great location and more! visit www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person! The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 822 W 18TH STREET have any available units?
822 W 18TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 822 W 18TH STREET have?
Some of 822 W 18TH STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 822 W 18TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
822 W 18TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 W 18TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 822 W 18TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 822 W 18TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 822 W 18TH STREET does offer parking.
Does 822 W 18TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 822 W 18TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 W 18TH STREET have a pool?
No, 822 W 18TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 822 W 18TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 822 W 18TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 822 W 18TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 822 W 18TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
