820 West University Drive

Amenities

garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Location, Location, Location! Incredible Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Rosen Place Rental In the Heart of Tempe! Just Minutes From Endless Shopping, Dining and Entertainment Including ASU Main Campus and Mill Ave All With Quick Access to Just About Anywhere via the Loop 202, I-10 and US-60 Freeways! Property Features Open Living Room with Wet Bar, Breakfast Nook Leading to Kitchen with All Appliances, Full Hall Bathroom, Spacious 2nd Bedroom with Built In Desk/Shelving, Oversized Master Suite with Built In Desk, Sitting Room, Walk-In Closet and Double Shower All Make This Rental Tough To Top! Gated Rear Yard and Two Parking Spaces (1 Garage, 1 Slab) only add to this properties charm. Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee. No Pets



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.