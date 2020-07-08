All apartments in Tempe
/
Tempe, AZ
/
820 West University Drive
Last updated May 5 2020 at 12:41 PM

820 West University Drive

820 West University Drive · No Longer Available
Location

820 West University Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281
Riverside

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, Location, Location! Incredible Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Rosen Place Rental In the Heart of Tempe! Just Minutes From Endless Shopping, Dining and Entertainment Including ASU Main Campus and Mill Ave All With Quick Access to Just About Anywhere via the Loop 202, I-10 and US-60 Freeways! Property Features Open Living Room with Wet Bar, Breakfast Nook Leading to Kitchen with All Appliances, Full Hall Bathroom, Spacious 2nd Bedroom with Built In Desk/Shelving, Oversized Master Suite with Built In Desk, Sitting Room, Walk-In Closet and Double Shower All Make This Rental Tough To Top! Gated Rear Yard and Two Parking Spaces (1 Garage, 1 Slab) only add to this properties charm. Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee. No Pets

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 West University Drive have any available units?
820 West University Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 820 West University Drive currently offering any rent specials?
820 West University Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 West University Drive pet-friendly?
No, 820 West University Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 820 West University Drive offer parking?
Yes, 820 West University Drive offers parking.
Does 820 West University Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 West University Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 West University Drive have a pool?
No, 820 West University Drive does not have a pool.
Does 820 West University Drive have accessible units?
No, 820 West University Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 820 West University Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 West University Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 820 West University Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 820 West University Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

