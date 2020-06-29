8150 S. McClintock Dr., MH

Amenities
Tempe 3 Bedroom + Den/Office, 2 Bathroom Rental Home w/Fireplace Great Location! - R.S.V.P. Realty
AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN MARCH 27, 2020
2,226 SqFt - 3 Bedroom + Den/Office, 1.75 Bathroom - Great Tempe Location - Split Floor Plan, Tile throughout!. Master Bedroom with Walk In Closet, Master Bath with Shower - Office/Den with Door - Large Sunken Living Room (one step), Family Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Large Formal Dining off Kitchen - Inside Laundry Closet - Covered Patio and Beautiful Grass Backyard - 1/2 Circle Drive Way, Two Car Electric Garage.
INCLUDES: Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer Hook Ups.
DIRECTIONS: McCLINTOCK & ELLIOT - From Elliot go South on McClintock, Located on the Left (West side of road) immediately past Citation Ln.
UTILITIES: SRP, City of Tempe
SCHOOLS: Waggoner, Kyrene, Corona Del Sol High
Rent $2,050.00 + 1.8% Tempe City Tax per month
$2,050.00 Security Deposit +
$550.00 Non Refundable Cleaning Fee
$20.00 Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program Monthly
$50.00 Application Fee Per Person over the Age of 18
(Pictures to come)
(RLNE5491568)