8150 S. McClintock Dr., MH
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

8150 S. McClintock Dr., MH

8150 South Mcclintock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8150 South Mcclintock Drive, Tempe, AZ 85284
Sunburst Farms

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Tempe 3 Bedroom + Den/Office, 2 Bathroom Rental Home w/Fireplace Great Location! - R.S.V.P. Realty

AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN MARCH 27, 2020

2,226 SqFt - 3 Bedroom + Den/Office, 1.75 Bathroom - Great Tempe Location - Split Floor Plan, Tile throughout!. Master Bedroom with Walk In Closet, Master Bath with Shower - Office/Den with Door - Large Sunken Living Room (one step), Family Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Large Formal Dining off Kitchen - Inside Laundry Closet - Covered Patio and Beautiful Grass Backyard - 1/2 Circle Drive Way, Two Car Electric Garage.

INCLUDES: Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer Hook Ups.

DIRECTIONS: McCLINTOCK & ELLIOT - From Elliot go South on McClintock, Located on the Left (West side of road) immediately past Citation Ln.

UTILITIES: SRP, City of Tempe

SCHOOLS: Waggoner, Kyrene, Corona Del Sol High

Rent $2,050.00 + 1.8% Tempe City Tax per month
$2,050.00 Security Deposit +
$550.00 Non Refundable Cleaning Fee
$20.00 Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program Monthly
$50.00 Application Fee Per Person over the Age of 18

R.S.V.P. Realty
(Pictures to come)

(RLNE5491568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8150 S. McClintock Dr., MH have any available units?
8150 S. McClintock Dr., MH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 8150 S. McClintock Dr., MH have?
Some of 8150 S. McClintock Dr., MH's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8150 S. McClintock Dr., MH currently offering any rent specials?
8150 S. McClintock Dr., MH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8150 S. McClintock Dr., MH pet-friendly?
No, 8150 S. McClintock Dr., MH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 8150 S. McClintock Dr., MH offer parking?
Yes, 8150 S. McClintock Dr., MH offers parking.
Does 8150 S. McClintock Dr., MH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8150 S. McClintock Dr., MH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8150 S. McClintock Dr., MH have a pool?
No, 8150 S. McClintock Dr., MH does not have a pool.
Does 8150 S. McClintock Dr., MH have accessible units?
No, 8150 S. McClintock Dr., MH does not have accessible units.
Does 8150 S. McClintock Dr., MH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8150 S. McClintock Dr., MH has units with dishwashers.
