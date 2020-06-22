All apartments in Tempe
Last updated January 11 2020 at 8:55 AM

740 East Hermosa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

740 East Hermosa Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Superstition

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Spacious 3 Bedroom Home with a Bonus Room, Fire Place, and Pool in a great Tempe Location! New Granite Kitchen Countertop, Undermount Sink, New Carpet & Ceiling Fan in Master, and Master Bathroom Lighting INSTALLED NOW- SEPT 2018! Plus, many more updates in the recent 4-5 years such as; New Roof, New A/C, Replaced Ductwork in Attic, Exterior Paint & New Fascia, Kitchen Appliances, Washer/Dryer, Wood Laminate Flooring in Secondary bedrooms, Cedar Lined Walk-in Closet in Master, and almost every Window has been replaced. Home is conveniently located near freeways, ASU, Tempe Public Library, and everything Tempe has to offer!
Complete App & Pay app fee online www.4leasetoday.com. For questions, pm@4leasetoday.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 740 E Hermosa Dr have any available units?
740 E Hermosa Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 740 E Hermosa Dr have?
Some of 740 E Hermosa Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 740 E Hermosa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
740 E Hermosa Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 740 E Hermosa Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 740 E Hermosa Dr is pet friendly.
Does 740 E Hermosa Dr offer parking?
No, 740 E Hermosa Dr does not offer parking.
Does 740 E Hermosa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 740 E Hermosa Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 740 E Hermosa Dr have a pool?
Yes, 740 E Hermosa Dr has a pool.
Does 740 E Hermosa Dr have accessible units?
No, 740 E Hermosa Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 740 E Hermosa Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 740 E Hermosa Dr has units with dishwashers.
