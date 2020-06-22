740 E Hermosa Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Spacious 3 Bedroom Home with a Bonus Room, Fire Place, and Pool in a great Tempe Location! New Granite Kitchen Countertop, Undermount Sink, New Carpet & Ceiling Fan in Master, and Master Bathroom Lighting INSTALLED NOW- SEPT 2018! Plus, many more updates in the recent 4-5 years such as; New Roof, New A/C, Replaced Ductwork in Attic, Exterior Paint & New Fascia, Kitchen Appliances, Washer/Dryer, Wood Laminate Flooring in Secondary bedrooms, Cedar Lined Walk-in Closet in Master, and almost every Window has been replaced. Home is conveniently located near freeways, ASU, Tempe Public Library, and everything Tempe has to offer!

Complete App & Pay app fee online www.4leasetoday.com. For questions, pm@4leasetoday.com