738 E Manhatton Dr

Beautiful house in Tempe on a corner lot and closely located to the 60 and the airport. This house has a diving pool (un-fenced pool) and lush grassy front and backyard along with a 2 car garage (there is not a automatic opener on the garage). Inside the house is clean, light and bright and ready to move in. Tile in the common areas and carpet in the bedrooms. This house comes with all of the appliances and includes pool service and landscape service. Tenant will need to have utilities in their names. Pets are considered on a case by case basis.

move in costs:

$ 1900 per month plus tax

$ 1900 deposit

$ 400 pet deposit

$ 40 per adult application

$ 100 administrative fee

no smoking inside the house.

this is a 5 bedroom house but per City of Tempe laws only a max of 3 unrelated individuals can reside in a dwelling.



