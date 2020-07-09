All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 738 E Manhatton Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
738 E Manhatton Dr
Last updated March 22 2019 at 5:25 AM

738 E Manhatton Dr

738 East Manhatton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

738 East Manhatton Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Superstition

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/54450790f8 ----
Beautiful house in Tempe on a corner lot and closely located to the 60 and the airport. This house has a diving pool (un-fenced pool) and lush grassy front and backyard along with a 2 car garage (there is not a automatic opener on the garage). Inside the house is clean, light and bright and ready to move in. Tile in the common areas and carpet in the bedrooms. This house comes with all of the appliances and includes pool service and landscape service. Tenant will need to have utilities in their names. Pets are considered on a case by case basis.
move in costs:
$ 1900 per month plus tax
$ 1900 deposit
$ 400 pet deposit
$ 40 per adult application
$ 100 administrative fee
no smoking inside the house.
this is a 5 bedroom house but per City of Tempe laws only a max of 3 unrelated individuals can reside in a dwelling.

Corner Lot
Garage
Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 738 E Manhatton Dr have any available units?
738 E Manhatton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 738 E Manhatton Dr have?
Some of 738 E Manhatton Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 738 E Manhatton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
738 E Manhatton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 738 E Manhatton Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 738 E Manhatton Dr is pet friendly.
Does 738 E Manhatton Dr offer parking?
Yes, 738 E Manhatton Dr offers parking.
Does 738 E Manhatton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 738 E Manhatton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 738 E Manhatton Dr have a pool?
Yes, 738 E Manhatton Dr has a pool.
Does 738 E Manhatton Dr have accessible units?
No, 738 E Manhatton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 738 E Manhatton Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 738 E Manhatton Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elliot's Crossing Apartments
7250 S Kyrene Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Salado Springs
242 S Beck Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
San Marquis
577 E Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Tempe Vista
2045 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Sonesta On University
1975 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Tempo at McClintock Station
1831 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Tides on Lemon
1224 East Lemon Street
Tempe, AZ 85281
Ravenwood Heights by Mark-Taylor
647 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College