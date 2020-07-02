713 East Campus Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Quaint 3 bedroom/2 bath home on large lot. New tile in all the right places. New backsplash in kitchen with fresh paint and tile on the breakfast bar. Mini-blinds throughout. Separate living and family rooms. Large storage room next to covered patio. Large, block fenced yard.



Fee Structure:



- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)



- $50 application fee per adult (18+)



- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply( Dogs under 25lbs)



- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move



- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)



- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



- Renters Insurance Required



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.