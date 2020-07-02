All apartments in Tempe
713 East Campus Drive

713 East Campus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

713 East Campus Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Alameda Campus

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Quaint 3 bedroom/2 bath home on large lot. New tile in all the right places. New backsplash in kitchen with fresh paint and tile on the breakfast bar. Mini-blinds throughout. Separate living and family rooms. Large storage room next to covered patio. Large, block fenced yard.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply( Dogs under 25lbs)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 East Campus Drive have any available units?
713 East Campus Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 713 East Campus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
713 East Campus Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 East Campus Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 713 East Campus Drive is pet friendly.
Does 713 East Campus Drive offer parking?
No, 713 East Campus Drive does not offer parking.
Does 713 East Campus Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 713 East Campus Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 East Campus Drive have a pool?
No, 713 East Campus Drive does not have a pool.
Does 713 East Campus Drive have accessible units?
No, 713 East Campus Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 713 East Campus Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 713 East Campus Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 713 East Campus Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 713 East Campus Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

