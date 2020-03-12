All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 702 S Beck Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
702 S Beck Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

702 S Beck Ave

702 South Beck Avenue · (480) 633-1993
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Sunset
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

702 South Beck Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85281
Sunset

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 702 S Beck Ave · Avail. Sep 14

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1218 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
702 S Beck Ave Available 09/14/20 AVAILABLE NOW!!! - Upgraded 2Bedroom, 2bath townhouse in Prime Tempe location, perfect for young professionals. Fantastic area near ASU, downtown Phoenix, Sky Harbor airport, Tempe Town Lake, shopping, dining and so much more! Well maintained unit features granite countertops w/ undermount sink and built in microwave, black appliances, breakfast bar, indoor stackable laundry and attached two-car garage. Private deck patio off of living room for additional outdoor living! **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE2592991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 S Beck Ave have any available units?
702 S Beck Ave has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 702 S Beck Ave have?
Some of 702 S Beck Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 S Beck Ave currently offering any rent specials?
702 S Beck Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 S Beck Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 702 S Beck Ave is pet friendly.
Does 702 S Beck Ave offer parking?
Yes, 702 S Beck Ave does offer parking.
Does 702 S Beck Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 S Beck Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 S Beck Ave have a pool?
No, 702 S Beck Ave does not have a pool.
Does 702 S Beck Ave have accessible units?
No, 702 S Beck Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 702 S Beck Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 702 S Beck Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 702 S Beck Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tempo at McClintock Station
1831 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Vela
555 N. College Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
Hidden Glen
818 W 3rd St
Tempe, AZ 85281
Allure at Tempe
1155 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
The Fleetwood
1275 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Skywater At Town Lake
601 W Rio Salado Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Cameron
2062 E. Cameron Way
Tempe, AZ 85281
Tides on 5th
805 W Brown St
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity