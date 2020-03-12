Amenities

702 S Beck Ave Available 09/14/20 AVAILABLE NOW!!! - Upgraded 2Bedroom, 2bath townhouse in Prime Tempe location, perfect for young professionals. Fantastic area near ASU, downtown Phoenix, Sky Harbor airport, Tempe Town Lake, shopping, dining and so much more! Well maintained unit features granite countertops w/ undermount sink and built in microwave, black appliances, breakfast bar, indoor stackable laundry and attached two-car garage. Private deck patio off of living room for additional outdoor living! **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



(RLNE2592991)