6821 S Jentilly Lane

Amenities
HOLDING GROUP SHOWING TUESDAY, OCT 1 AT NOON! ***Available 10/12/2019****Great 3 bed/2 bath two-story end unit townhouse. The remodeled kitchen has a refrigerator, dishwasher, washer/dryer & eat-in dining. Wood floors throughout the main living areas, bedrooms are carpeted. Master bed & bath with walk-in closet downstairs. Two bedrooms & remodeled bath upstairs - one has an open loft wall and the third is a smaller bedroom. Private yard area with doggy door, 1 covered carport. Well behaved small pets OK. Community pool and tennis courts. Close to shopping, dining & freeway. Rent is $1395 +Tax. Listed by Renters Warehouse.