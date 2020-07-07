6821 S Jentilly Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool pet friendly tennis court

HOLDING GROUP SHOWING TUESDAY, OCT 1 AT NOON! ***Available 10/12/2019****Great 3 bed/2 bath two-story end unit townhouse. The remodeled kitchen has a refrigerator, dishwasher, washer/dryer & eat-in dining. Wood floors throughout the main living areas, bedrooms are carpeted. Master bed & bath with walk-in closet downstairs. Two bedrooms & remodeled bath upstairs - one has an open loft wall and the third is a smaller bedroom. Private yard area with doggy door, 1 covered carport. Well behaved small pets OK. Community pool and tennis courts. Close to shopping, dining & freeway. Rent is $1395 +Tax. Listed by Renters Warehouse.