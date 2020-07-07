All apartments in Tempe
Last updated October 11 2019 at 5:34 PM

6821 S Jentilly Lane

6821 South Jentilly Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6821 South Jentilly Lane, Tempe, AZ 85283

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
HOLDING GROUP SHOWING TUESDAY, OCT 1 AT NOON! ***Available 10/12/2019****Great 3 bed/2 bath two-story end unit townhouse. The remodeled kitchen has a refrigerator, dishwasher, washer/dryer & eat-in dining. Wood floors throughout the main living areas, bedrooms are carpeted. Master bed & bath with walk-in closet downstairs. Two bedrooms & remodeled bath upstairs - one has an open loft wall and the third is a smaller bedroom. Private yard area with doggy door, 1 covered carport. Well behaved small pets OK. Community pool and tennis courts. Close to shopping, dining & freeway. Rent is $1395 +Tax. Listed by Renters Warehouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6821 S Jentilly Lane have any available units?
6821 S Jentilly Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 6821 S Jentilly Lane have?
Some of 6821 S Jentilly Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6821 S Jentilly Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6821 S Jentilly Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6821 S Jentilly Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6821 S Jentilly Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6821 S Jentilly Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6821 S Jentilly Lane offers parking.
Does 6821 S Jentilly Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6821 S Jentilly Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6821 S Jentilly Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6821 S Jentilly Lane has a pool.
Does 6821 S Jentilly Lane have accessible units?
No, 6821 S Jentilly Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6821 S Jentilly Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6821 S Jentilly Lane has units with dishwashers.

