Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities pool

This cozy 3 bedroom sits conveniently in Tempe close to freeways, shopping restaurants and much more. This property features mostly pergo style flooring with tile in the bathrooms. The Master bedroom is downstairs with 2 additional bedrooms located upstairs. There is a community pool and the you have direct access to the Western Canal path. Water/sewer/trash and all appliances are included!