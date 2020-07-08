All apartments in Tempe
6811 S JENTILLY Lane
Last updated May 13 2020 at 3:25 PM

6811 S JENTILLY Lane

6811 South Jentilly Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6811 South Jentilly Lane, Tempe, AZ 85283

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Wonderful Townhome for rent**Remodeled 2 story unit** 2 bedrooms with 1.5 baths**New Paint and Tile throughout the down stairs**Remodeled Kitchen with upgraded cabinets with pull out drawers and Stainless Steel Appliances including the Refrigerator!**Remodeled Baths with beautiful Tile work, new toilets, vanities and fixtures**Great Room has french doors leading out to your own private patio perfect for a BBQ and entertaining**Refreshing Community Pool**Easy access to schools, shopping, dining and the freeway**Don't miss out on this beautiful townhome, set an appointment to see it Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6811 S JENTILLY Lane have any available units?
6811 S JENTILLY Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 6811 S JENTILLY Lane have?
Some of 6811 S JENTILLY Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6811 S JENTILLY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6811 S JENTILLY Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6811 S JENTILLY Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6811 S JENTILLY Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 6811 S JENTILLY Lane offer parking?
No, 6811 S JENTILLY Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6811 S JENTILLY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6811 S JENTILLY Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6811 S JENTILLY Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6811 S JENTILLY Lane has a pool.
Does 6811 S JENTILLY Lane have accessible units?
No, 6811 S JENTILLY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6811 S JENTILLY Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6811 S JENTILLY Lane has units with dishwashers.

