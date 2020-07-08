6811 S JENTILLY Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Wonderful Townhome for rent**Remodeled 2 story unit** 2 bedrooms with 1.5 baths**New Paint and Tile throughout the down stairs**Remodeled Kitchen with upgraded cabinets with pull out drawers and Stainless Steel Appliances including the Refrigerator!**Remodeled Baths with beautiful Tile work, new toilets, vanities and fixtures**Great Room has french doors leading out to your own private patio perfect for a BBQ and entertaining**Refreshing Community Pool**Easy access to schools, shopping, dining and the freeway**Don't miss out on this beautiful townhome, set an appointment to see it Today!