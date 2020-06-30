Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool tennis court

6735 S Patty Lane Available 02/17/20 AVAILABLE 2/17/20!!! - Light and bright upgraded unit in Park Premiere. Kitchen feautures white cabinets and granite counters. Eat in dining area is open to living area. Laundry and half bath downstairs. Upstairs are three bedrooms and one bath. Master is adjacent to bath. Private patio has storage shed. Community has mature landscape, grass, tennis courts and pool.**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



(RLNE5419895)