Last updated April 19 2020 at 3:15 AM

6512 South McAllister Avenue

6512 South Mcallister Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6512 South Mcallister Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85283

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
Great 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom town-home with over 1,200 sq. ft. in the heart of Tempe! ALL Appliances included! Across from community pool and club house. Nice neutral color through out. This unit has a great patio area for entertaining as well as storage and covered parking.
This property is conveniently located off of Guadalupe & Rural in the heart of Tempe in the "Park Premiere South" Subdivision! Close to ASU, U.S. 60 Freeway, Arizona Mills Shopping Mall, Downtown Phoenix, Sky Harbor Airport and much more! Don't miss this one and please call if you have any questions!

For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Karen Heimbach at 480-662-4081 or email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6512 South McAllister Avenue have any available units?
6512 South McAllister Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 6512 South McAllister Avenue have?
Some of 6512 South McAllister Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6512 South McAllister Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6512 South McAllister Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6512 South McAllister Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6512 South McAllister Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6512 South McAllister Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6512 South McAllister Avenue offers parking.
Does 6512 South McAllister Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6512 South McAllister Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6512 South McAllister Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6512 South McAllister Avenue has a pool.
Does 6512 South McAllister Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6512 South McAllister Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6512 South McAllister Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6512 South McAllister Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

