6512 South McAllister Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool

Great 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom town-home with over 1,200 sq. ft. in the heart of Tempe! ALL Appliances included! Across from community pool and club house. Nice neutral color through out. This unit has a great patio area for entertaining as well as storage and covered parking.

This property is conveniently located off of Guadalupe & Rural in the heart of Tempe in the "Park Premiere South" Subdivision! Close to ASU, U.S. 60 Freeway, Arizona Mills Shopping Mall, Downtown Phoenix, Sky Harbor Airport and much more! Don't miss this one and please call if you have any questions!



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now

