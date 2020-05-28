All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 609 South Roosevelt Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
609 South Roosevelt Street
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:50 PM

609 South Roosevelt Street

609 South Roosevelt Street · (480) 405-0308
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Riverside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

609 South Roosevelt Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,095

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1795 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Apply Here WWW.RENTREDBRICK.COM

Click to see if you qualify,

http://www.rentredbrick.com/documents/

Very nice 2 bedroom 2.5 bath home! Property has three levels! The main level houses the great room, kitchen, balcony, laundry room and half bath. The lower level has a bedroom and full bathroom, the upstairs also has a bedroom with its own bathroom! Kitchen has cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, granite counter tops, and a travertine backsplash! Neutral paint and flooring throughout. Two car garage, close to ASU, freeway and more! Please remove shoes when showing the property.

Refundable Security Deposit: $2200
Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $400
Non-refundable Pet Deposit: NO PETS PER OWNER
Admin Fee: $199
Rental Tax: 1.8%
Monthly Admin Fee: 3%

*All Tenants are required to purchase a Renter's Insurance policy with liability coverage no less than $100,000, listing Red Brick Realty as an additional interest. Please send us a copy of your policy prior to move in*4 business day

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available 6/15/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 South Roosevelt Street have any available units?
609 South Roosevelt Street has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 South Roosevelt Street have?
Some of 609 South Roosevelt Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 South Roosevelt Street currently offering any rent specials?
609 South Roosevelt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 South Roosevelt Street pet-friendly?
No, 609 South Roosevelt Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 609 South Roosevelt Street offer parking?
Yes, 609 South Roosevelt Street offers parking.
Does 609 South Roosevelt Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 South Roosevelt Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 South Roosevelt Street have a pool?
No, 609 South Roosevelt Street does not have a pool.
Does 609 South Roosevelt Street have accessible units?
No, 609 South Roosevelt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 609 South Roosevelt Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 South Roosevelt Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 609 South Roosevelt Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sonesta On University
1975 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
San Sonoma by Mark-Taylor
9010 S Priest Dr
Tempe, AZ 85284
Salt
260 E Rio Salado Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85281
Nexa
1221 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Hayden Lane
1876 E Hayden Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Regency
1100 East Lemon Street
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Hyve by Mark-Taylor
1260 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Ravenwood Heights by Mark-Taylor
647 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Apartments with Pools
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiversideSunset
AlegreHoldemanNorth Tempe College
University HeightsNorth Tempe Indian Bend

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity