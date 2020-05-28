609 South Roosevelt Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Very nice 2 bedroom 2.5 bath home! Property has three levels! The main level houses the great room, kitchen, balcony, laundry room and half bath. The lower level has a bedroom and full bathroom, the upstairs also has a bedroom with its own bathroom! Kitchen has cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, granite counter tops, and a travertine backsplash! Neutral paint and flooring throughout. Two car garage, close to ASU, freeway and more! Please remove shoes when showing the property.



Refundable Security Deposit: $2200

Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $400

Non-refundable Pet Deposit: NO PETS PER OWNER

Admin Fee: $199

Rental Tax: 1.8%

Monthly Admin Fee: 3%



*All Tenants are required to purchase a Renter's Insurance policy with liability coverage no less than $100,000, listing Red Brick Realty as an additional interest. Please send us a copy of your policy prior to move in*4 business day



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available 6/15/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

