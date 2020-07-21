All apartments in Tempe
592 W WESTCHESTER Avenue
Last updated January 14 2020 at 4:37 AM

592 W WESTCHESTER Avenue

592 W Westchester Ave · No Longer Available
Location

592 W Westchester Ave, Tempe, AZ 85283

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Unique opportunity! Rent a BRAND NEW home in Tempe!! This home features 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths with 2-car garage. Loaded with upgrades! Quartz counters, Stainless Steel appliances, updated shaker cabinets, wood-look plank tile flooring, upgraded carpet, 2-tone designer paint, Spacious Master bedroom with a Spa like master bathroom. Brushed nickle hardware and lighting throughout, ceiling fans, 2-in blinds and more! Wilson Townhomes offers a community pool, and grass areas. Reserve your home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

