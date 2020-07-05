5523 South Jolly Roger Road, Tempe, AZ 85283 The Lakes
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Great Lakes Home! Tile in all the right places! New Carpet! Huge Bedrooms with New Paint Through out!! Lakes Amenities Included! Dogs Welcome but lessor approval required. North/South Exposure.One of the best locations in the east valley.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5523 S JOLLY ROGER Road have any available units?
5523 S JOLLY ROGER Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 5523 S JOLLY ROGER Road have?
Some of 5523 S JOLLY ROGER Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5523 S JOLLY ROGER Road currently offering any rent specials?
5523 S JOLLY ROGER Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5523 S JOLLY ROGER Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5523 S JOLLY ROGER Road is pet friendly.
Does 5523 S JOLLY ROGER Road offer parking?
Yes, 5523 S JOLLY ROGER Road offers parking.
Does 5523 S JOLLY ROGER Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5523 S JOLLY ROGER Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5523 S JOLLY ROGER Road have a pool?
No, 5523 S JOLLY ROGER Road does not have a pool.
Does 5523 S JOLLY ROGER Road have accessible units?
No, 5523 S JOLLY ROGER Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5523 S JOLLY ROGER Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5523 S JOLLY ROGER Road has units with dishwashers.
