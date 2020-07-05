All apartments in Tempe
Last updated December 20 2019 at 9:12 PM

5523 S JOLLY ROGER Road

5523 South Jolly Roger Road · No Longer Available
Location

5523 South Jolly Roger Road, Tempe, AZ 85283
The Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Lakes Home! Tile in all the right places! New Carpet! Huge Bedrooms with New Paint Through out!! Lakes Amenities Included! Dogs Welcome but lessor approval required. North/South Exposure.One of the best locations in the east valley.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

