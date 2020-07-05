5523 S JOLLY ROGER Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace carpet

Great Lakes Home! Tile in all the right places! New Carpet! Huge Bedrooms with New Paint Through out!! Lakes Amenities Included! Dogs Welcome but lessor approval required. North/South Exposure.One of the best locations in the east valley.