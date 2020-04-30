521 E Gemini Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL and BRIGHT 3 bed./2 bath in the HEART of Tempe! This home is conveniently located near the 60 and 101! It has a two car garage with washer and dryer, energy efficient and is cable ready! The front has a beautiful green grass yard, and quiet, family-friendly neighborhood. The interior has nice paint and flooring. The kitchen is fully equipped with all appliances included, lots of cabinets and countertop space. The living room is really open and great for entertaining! The backyard has a nice covered patio and grass yard! Owner will include professional monthly landscaping at a rental rate of $1650.



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



