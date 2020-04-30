All apartments in Tempe
521 E Gemini Dr
521 E Gemini Dr

521 East Gemini Drive · No Longer Available
Location

521 East Gemini Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Kiwanis Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL and BRIGHT 3 bed./2 bath in the HEART of Tempe! This home is conveniently located near the 60 and 101! It has a two car garage with washer and dryer, energy efficient and is cable ready! The front has a beautiful green grass yard, and quiet, family-friendly neighborhood. The interior has nice paint and flooring. The kitchen is fully equipped with all appliances included, lots of cabinets and countertop space. The living room is really open and great for entertaining! The backyard has a nice covered patio and grass yard! CALL NOW! This AMAZING place will go FAST! Owner will include professional monthly landscaping at a rental rate of $1650.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 E Gemini Dr have any available units?
521 E Gemini Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 521 E Gemini Dr have?
Some of 521 E Gemini Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 E Gemini Dr currently offering any rent specials?
521 E Gemini Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 E Gemini Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 521 E Gemini Dr is pet friendly.
Does 521 E Gemini Dr offer parking?
Yes, 521 E Gemini Dr offers parking.
Does 521 E Gemini Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 521 E Gemini Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 E Gemini Dr have a pool?
No, 521 E Gemini Dr does not have a pool.
Does 521 E Gemini Dr have accessible units?
No, 521 E Gemini Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 521 E Gemini Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 521 E Gemini Dr has units with dishwashers.
