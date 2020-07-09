506 East Minton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 1.75 Bathroom Tempe Rental Opportunity just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to the Loop 101 and US-60 Freeways and Beyond! **Rent Includes Pool and Landscaping Services** Property features perfect mix of carpet/tile, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area, living room with fireplace, spacious master, covered rear patio, fenced pool, grass yard and the list goes on! Washer/Dryer Included As-Is- Repairs at Owner Discretion. $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee plus Tax. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $300 Pet Fee with Approved Pet



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available 10/1/18



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.