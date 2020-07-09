All apartments in Tempe
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

506 East Minton Drive

506 East Minton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

506 East Minton Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 1.75 Bathroom Tempe Rental Opportunity just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to the Loop 101 and US-60 Freeways and Beyond! **Rent Includes Pool and Landscaping Services** Property features perfect mix of carpet/tile, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area, living room with fireplace, spacious master, covered rear patio, fenced pool, grass yard and the list goes on! Washer/Dryer Included As-Is- Repairs at Owner Discretion. $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee plus Tax. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $300 Pet Fee with Approved Pet

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available 10/1/18

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 East Minton Drive have any available units?
506 East Minton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 506 East Minton Drive have?
Some of 506 East Minton Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 East Minton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
506 East Minton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 East Minton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 506 East Minton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 506 East Minton Drive offer parking?
No, 506 East Minton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 506 East Minton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 506 East Minton Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 East Minton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 506 East Minton Drive has a pool.
Does 506 East Minton Drive have accessible units?
No, 506 East Minton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 506 East Minton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 East Minton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

