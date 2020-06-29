All apartments in Tempe
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:13 AM

503 E. La Jolla Dr.

503 East La Jolla Drive · No Longer Available
Location

503 East La Jolla Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 4 bedroom house near ASU in Tempe - Property Id: 51815

Great location! Close to shopping and ASU. Free Orbit shuttle that stops right in front of house that will take you to ASU! Updated home with new AC and roof.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/51815
Property Id 51815

(RLNE5573084)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 E. La Jolla Dr. have any available units?
503 E. La Jolla Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 503 E. La Jolla Dr. have?
Some of 503 E. La Jolla Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 E. La Jolla Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
503 E. La Jolla Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 E. La Jolla Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 503 E. La Jolla Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 503 E. La Jolla Dr. offer parking?
No, 503 E. La Jolla Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 503 E. La Jolla Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 503 E. La Jolla Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 E. La Jolla Dr. have a pool?
No, 503 E. La Jolla Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 503 E. La Jolla Dr. have accessible units?
No, 503 E. La Jolla Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 503 E. La Jolla Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 503 E. La Jolla Dr. has units with dishwashers.
