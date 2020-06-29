503 E. La Jolla Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated air conditioning

Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Great 4 bedroom house near ASU in Tempe - Property Id: 51815



Great location! Close to shopping and ASU. Free Orbit shuttle that stops right in front of house that will take you to ASU! Updated home with new AC and roof.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/51815

