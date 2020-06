Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace furnished oven refrigerator

Gorgeous 2 bedroom-1 bath patio home, furnished rental, available on a month to month lease. Enjoy your private backyard and patio, convenient to US-60 and I-10 Walk to Kiwanis park, neighborhood park, restaurants, movies, shopping and so much more! Biking trails to ASU, campus, 3 miles from ASU and downtown Tempe. Easy living in the College Park, the best part of Tempe!