Last updated April 4 2019 at 1:23 PM

4901 S CALLE LOS CERROS Drive

4901 S Calle Los Cerros · No Longer Available
Location

4901 S Calle Los Cerros, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
NO ADMIN FEE OR MONTHLY ADMIN FEE. True 2 Bedroom ground level condo with attached single car garage. Beautiful gated Community called Casa Los Cerros. Neutral tile in the great room and kitchen. Newer carpet and paint through the whole property including the garage. Kitchen opens up to the great room with a breakfast bar. Fireplace is in the great room, row of french doors overlooking patio area, and convenient Jack&Jill bathroom setup-is accessible from master or main living area. There is a full size washer and dryer located in the garage. Attached single car garage is not a shared garage and opens into the kitchen. Great location, close to shopping, restaurants, and 3/4 of a mile from I-10 and 1.5 miles from Route 60. Pets are an additional $100 per month and renter ins is required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4901 S CALLE LOS CERROS Drive have any available units?
4901 S CALLE LOS CERROS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 4901 S CALLE LOS CERROS Drive have?
Some of 4901 S CALLE LOS CERROS Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4901 S CALLE LOS CERROS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4901 S CALLE LOS CERROS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4901 S CALLE LOS CERROS Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4901 S CALLE LOS CERROS Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4901 S CALLE LOS CERROS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4901 S CALLE LOS CERROS Drive offers parking.
Does 4901 S CALLE LOS CERROS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4901 S CALLE LOS CERROS Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4901 S CALLE LOS CERROS Drive have a pool?
No, 4901 S CALLE LOS CERROS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4901 S CALLE LOS CERROS Drive have accessible units?
No, 4901 S CALLE LOS CERROS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4901 S CALLE LOS CERROS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4901 S CALLE LOS CERROS Drive has units with dishwashers.
