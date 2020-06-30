All apartments in Tempe
49 E Sarah Ln
49 E Sarah Ln

49 East Sarah Lane · No Longer Available
Location

49 East Sarah Lane, Tempe, AZ 85284
Warner Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
Fully remodeled spacious single family home w Pool - Property Id: 79982

Move in ready home in highly desired Warner Ranch Manor! Fresh interior paint with earth tone color scheme! Open and spacious dining and family room with custom fireplace. Stylish kitchen upgraded with tile granite counter tops, stained cabinets, and travertine back-splash.Upgraded tile throughout except the bedrooms which have brand new carpet! Master bedroom has separate exit to the backyard. Master bath has dual vanity sinks, walk in shower, and walk in closet! Walk out back to your own oasis with an inviting pool & custom built in bbq! Throw some shrimp on the barbie, dip in the pool, and catch the game with your friends or family on the flat screen tv! This home is sure not to disappoint, make sure it is on your list, it won't last long!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/79982
Property Id 79982

(RLNE5503823)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 E Sarah Ln have any available units?
49 E Sarah Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 49 E Sarah Ln have?
Some of 49 E Sarah Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 E Sarah Ln currently offering any rent specials?
49 E Sarah Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 E Sarah Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 49 E Sarah Ln is pet friendly.
Does 49 E Sarah Ln offer parking?
No, 49 E Sarah Ln does not offer parking.
Does 49 E Sarah Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 49 E Sarah Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 E Sarah Ln have a pool?
Yes, 49 E Sarah Ln has a pool.
Does 49 E Sarah Ln have accessible units?
No, 49 E Sarah Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 49 E Sarah Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 49 E Sarah Ln has units with dishwashers.

