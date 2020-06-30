49 E Sarah Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly pool bbq/grill

Fully remodeled spacious single family home w Pool - Property Id: 79982



Move in ready home in highly desired Warner Ranch Manor! Fresh interior paint with earth tone color scheme! Open and spacious dining and family room with custom fireplace. Stylish kitchen upgraded with tile granite counter tops, stained cabinets, and travertine back-splash.Upgraded tile throughout except the bedrooms which have brand new carpet! Master bedroom has separate exit to the backyard. Master bath has dual vanity sinks, walk in shower, and walk in closet! Walk out back to your own oasis with an inviting pool & custom built in bbq! Throw some shrimp on the barbie, dip in the pool, and catch the game with your friends or family on the flat screen tv! This home is sure not to disappoint, make sure it is on your list, it won't last long!!

