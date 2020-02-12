All apartments in Tempe
Last updated June 30 2019 at 2:07 AM

4620 S RITA Lane

4620 South Rita Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4620 South Rita Lane, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This home is for someone with the dream of owning their own home. Rent to own this newer remodel with everything replace including ceiling fans, light fixtures, paint, wood tile flooring, granite countertops, stainless steal refrigerator oven/range, built-in microwave, and much more. Walking distance to Wholefoods, Starbucks, Chipotle, and countless other dinning options. Owner is offering a 36 month lease with the option to purchase at the end of the lease. $100 a month credit from each rent payment will go toward the purchase of the home. Owner will also do a normal 24 month lease for 2,225 or a 12 month lease for $2,275 a month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4620 S RITA Lane have any available units?
4620 S RITA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 4620 S RITA Lane have?
Some of 4620 S RITA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4620 S RITA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4620 S RITA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4620 S RITA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4620 S RITA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 4620 S RITA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4620 S RITA Lane offers parking.
Does 4620 S RITA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4620 S RITA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4620 S RITA Lane have a pool?
No, 4620 S RITA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4620 S RITA Lane have accessible units?
No, 4620 S RITA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4620 S RITA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4620 S RITA Lane has units with dishwashers.
