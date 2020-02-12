4620 S RITA Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This home is for someone with the dream of owning their own home. Rent to own this newer remodel with everything replace including ceiling fans, light fixtures, paint, wood tile flooring, granite countertops, stainless steal refrigerator oven/range, built-in microwave, and much more. Walking distance to Wholefoods, Starbucks, Chipotle, and countless other dinning options. Owner is offering a 36 month lease with the option to purchase at the end of the lease. $100 a month credit from each rent payment will go toward the purchase of the home. Owner will also do a normal 24 month lease for 2,225 or a 12 month lease for $2,275 a month.