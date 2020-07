Amenities

Three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, vacant upgraded two story end unit attached townhouse, master BR with walk-in closet, family/dining room, tile and laminate hard floor covers, washer and dryer in the kitchen, dual pane windows, covered patio and 4X14 storage shed and two assigned carports. The home has been updated since 2012. Owner pays HOA fee and pays city water, sewer and trash. Tenants pay all other utilities. Tenants to verify schools. Section 8 OK.