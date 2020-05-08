All apartments in Tempe
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

4522 S Alder Dr

4522 South Alder Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4522 South Alder Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
4522 S Alder Dr Available 08/01/20 6 Bedroom 3.5 Bath, Large Pool and Backyard - Large tri-level home. Three bedrooms and two baths upstairs and three more bedrooms downstairs and one bath. Home to have all solid surface flooring.

Renters insurance is required
City of Tempe charges rental tax of 1.8% added to the rent
Application fee $40 per person tenant and / or cosigners
Pets are allowed pet fee is one time before move in $400 fee per pet
Call or Text 480-361-5202 or email: Admin@krkrealty.com

(RLNE2240398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4522 S Alder Dr have any available units?
4522 S Alder Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 4522 S Alder Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4522 S Alder Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4522 S Alder Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4522 S Alder Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4522 S Alder Dr offer parking?
No, 4522 S Alder Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4522 S Alder Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4522 S Alder Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4522 S Alder Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4522 S Alder Dr has a pool.
Does 4522 S Alder Dr have accessible units?
No, 4522 S Alder Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4522 S Alder Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4522 S Alder Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4522 S Alder Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4522 S Alder Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

