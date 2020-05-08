Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

4522 S Alder Dr Available 08/01/20 6 Bedroom 3.5 Bath, Large Pool and Backyard - Large tri-level home. Three bedrooms and two baths upstairs and three more bedrooms downstairs and one bath. Home to have all solid surface flooring.



Renters insurance is required

City of Tempe charges rental tax of 1.8% added to the rent

Application fee $40 per person tenant and / or cosigners

Pets are allowed pet fee is one time before move in $400 fee per pet

Call or Text 480-361-5202 or email: Admin@krkrealty.com



