Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool fireplace microwave

Huge Pie shaped lot with massive backyard perfect 4 entertaining. Popular split level floor plan is in process of being totally remodeled. New paint inside & out! Perfect blend of Tile & waterproof woodlook plank flooring. Carpet on stairs only! Brand new open concept kitchen features new shaker style soft close cabinetry, premium quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. All new dual pane windows for energy efficiency & looks. New Bathroom flooring, new cabinetry & totally remodeled Master bath with lururious tile shower. Backyard features a sparkling pebble tech pool and a huge yard with a combination of syntetic grass, pavers & desert landscaping. This will be a beautiful home & you will be the envy of your friends if you live here! Pics are from previous remodel projects