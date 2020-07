Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Beautiful Tempe home featuring new tile, Large kitchen, breakfast area, Upgraded master bath, Arizona Room, large pool and large backyard for entertaining. This residence is perfect for a family and is close to freeways, fantastic shops and all of the east valley. Its proximity to downtown Tempe, Phoenix and Scottsdale make it a prime family location! This one is turn key ready and will go fast.