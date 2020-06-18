4431 S Juniper St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Great home with updated touches in all the right places. Home features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, carpet in family room and bedrooms, rest of the home is tiled with nice neutral paint throughout. Open family room and kitchen with stainless steel appliances, newer fixtures, plenty of light. 2 car garage and extended covered patio in large private backyard with a sparking pool perfect for entertaining on those hot summer days! Close to ASU, freeway access, dining, schools, Tempe Marketplace and neighborhood parks. This home wont last long! DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANT *Available by 5/15/20* APPLY TODAY*

Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet: $150

Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150

Application Fee: $45

Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee

Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.

Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures



John Fagundes, Broker

AZ Real Estate and Property Management

(602)712-9500