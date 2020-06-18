All apartments in Tempe
4431 S Juniper St
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

4431 S Juniper St

4431 South Juniper Street · (602) 712-9500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4431 South Juniper Street, Tempe, AZ 85282

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1632 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Great home with updated touches in all the right places. Home features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, carpet in family room and bedrooms, rest of the home is tiled with nice neutral paint throughout. Open family room and kitchen with stainless steel appliances, newer fixtures, plenty of light. 2 car garage and extended covered patio in large private backyard with a sparking pool perfect for entertaining on those hot summer days! Close to ASU, freeway access, dining, schools, Tempe Marketplace and neighborhood parks. This home wont last long! DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANT *Available by 5/15/20* APPLY TODAY*
Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet: $150
Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150
Application Fee: $45
Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee
Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.
Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures

John Fagundes, Broker
AZ Real Estate and Property Management
(602)712-9500

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4431 S Juniper St have any available units?
4431 S Juniper St has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 4431 S Juniper St have?
Some of 4431 S Juniper St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4431 S Juniper St currently offering any rent specials?
4431 S Juniper St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4431 S Juniper St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4431 S Juniper St is pet friendly.
Does 4431 S Juniper St offer parking?
Yes, 4431 S Juniper St does offer parking.
Does 4431 S Juniper St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4431 S Juniper St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4431 S Juniper St have a pool?
Yes, 4431 S Juniper St has a pool.
Does 4431 S Juniper St have accessible units?
No, 4431 S Juniper St does not have accessible units.
Does 4431 S Juniper St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4431 S Juniper St has units with dishwashers.
