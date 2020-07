Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated pool fireplace carpet oven

DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS, SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. SHOWINGS WILL BE IN GROUPS LATER IN MARCH. AWESOME REMODEL. ASU STUDENTS WELCOME. 5 BEDROOMS AND 4 BATHROOMS. REMODELED KITCHEN AND NO CARPET THROUGHOUT UNIT. SPARKLING POOL AND BACKS TO SCHOOL AND PARK.