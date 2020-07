Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated bbq/grill

425 E Papago Available 05/31/20 5BR/2BA *OPEN 05/02/2020 10:30 TO 11:30AM* NEAR ASU- AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2020 - OPEN HOUSE - 05/02/2020 SATURDAY 10:30AM - 11:30AM ------------------------------------------------------------(OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY, MAY 2ND, 2020 10:30AM - 11:30AM)



APPLY AT : WWW.AZEXPRESSHOMES.COM



NEAR ASU- AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2020



BEAUTIFUL, LARGE 5 BEDROOM/ 2 BATH - TRI-LEVEL HOUSE- REMODELED, NEW GRANITE COUNTERS, CERAMIC TILE THROUGHOUT, NEW PAINT, LARGE OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH WASHER AND DRYER HOOKUP, PATIO.



CLEAN AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!!!



ARIZONA ROOM WITH BUILT IN -- GRANITE BAR TOP- BUILT IN BARBECUE-- TILED THROUGHOUT-- RV GATE-- PICNIC AREA WITH STONE PAVERS



Near SCOTTSDALE ROAD AND MCKELLIPS

425 E. PAPAGO, TEMPE, AZ 85281



TEXT BONNIE FOR MORE INFO AT 480-688-7410

**Combined monthly income of at lease three times rent to qualify. Move-in costs are security deposit/initial rent payment/ any applicable fees or additional deposits depending on credit worthiness. **



