3912 S. Butte Ave.

Beautiful remodeled home in a great location - Beautiful remodeled home in a great location. This 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home is loaded with upgrades. The spacious kitchen has granite counter tops and upgraded cabinets and a brand new refrigerator. Brand new washer and dryer too. This property has two large living areas with a fireplace and a wet bar. An additional room that can be used as an office is on the lower level. Great back yard with a pool and a side yard. FULL POOL SERVICE IS INCLUDED! This is a well taken care of home and it shows!