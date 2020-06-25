All apartments in Tempe
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

3912 S. Butte Ave.

3912 South Butte Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3912 South Butte Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful remodeled home in a great location - Beautiful remodeled home in a great location. This 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home is loaded with upgrades. The spacious kitchen has granite counter tops and upgraded cabinets and a brand new refrigerator. Brand new washer and dryer too. This property has two large living areas with a fireplace and a wet bar. An additional room that can be used as an office is on the lower level. Great back yard with a pool and a side yard. FULL POOL SERVICE IS INCLUDED! This is a well taken care of home and it shows!

Fees:
Application fee - $50
Security deposit (refundable) - $2695
Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200
Pet deposit (refundable) - $200
Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195
Pet approval fee (non-refundable) - $150
City rental tax - 1.8%
Monthly administrative fee - 1%

(RLNE4996007)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3912 S. Butte Ave. have any available units?
3912 S. Butte Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 3912 S. Butte Ave. have?
Some of 3912 S. Butte Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3912 S. Butte Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3912 S. Butte Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3912 S. Butte Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3912 S. Butte Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3912 S. Butte Ave. offer parking?
No, 3912 S. Butte Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 3912 S. Butte Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3912 S. Butte Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3912 S. Butte Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 3912 S. Butte Ave. has a pool.
Does 3912 S. Butte Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3912 S. Butte Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3912 S. Butte Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3912 S. Butte Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
