3912 S. Butte Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful remodeled home in a great location - Beautiful remodeled home in a great location. This 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home is loaded with upgrades. The spacious kitchen has granite counter tops and upgraded cabinets and a brand new refrigerator. Brand new washer and dryer too. This property has two large living areas with a fireplace and a wet bar. An additional room that can be used as an office is on the lower level. Great back yard with a pool and a side yard. FULL POOL SERVICE IS INCLUDED! This is a well taken care of home and it shows!



Fees:

Application fee - $50

Security deposit (refundable) - $2695

Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200

Pet deposit (refundable) - $200

Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195

Pet approval fee (non-refundable) - $150

City rental tax - 1.8%

Monthly administrative fee - 1%



(RLNE4996007)