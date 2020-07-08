All apartments in Tempe
Location

3729 South Kenneth Place, Tempe, AZ 85282
Hollis Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e484278027 ---- .Single family home with 5 bedrooms and 2.5 baths .Living room with ceiling fan and fireplace .Formal dining room with ceiling fan .Kitchen has range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, fridge and pantry .Craft/hobby room .Laundry room with hook-ups only .Double carport .Diving pool (separately fenced) with full service .Fenced rear yard .Covered Patio .Vaulted ceilings *Sorry, NO PETS are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property.$100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. *Applications submitted before the scheduled viewing date are not reviewed or processed. Please schedule a viewing date and time according to the available viewing calendar. Once you have viewed the inside of the property please submit the application for anyone 18 years and older who will be living at the property. We process the applications in the order we received them completed. Thank you. Security Deposits: ? $1695 Refundable ? $300 Non-refundable redecorating fee

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3729 S Kenneth Place have any available units?
3729 S Kenneth Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 3729 S Kenneth Place have?
Some of 3729 S Kenneth Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3729 S Kenneth Place currently offering any rent specials?
3729 S Kenneth Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3729 S Kenneth Place pet-friendly?
No, 3729 S Kenneth Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 3729 S Kenneth Place offer parking?
Yes, 3729 S Kenneth Place offers parking.
Does 3729 S Kenneth Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3729 S Kenneth Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3729 S Kenneth Place have a pool?
Yes, 3729 S Kenneth Place has a pool.
Does 3729 S Kenneth Place have accessible units?
No, 3729 S Kenneth Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3729 S Kenneth Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3729 S Kenneth Place has units with dishwashers.

