3613 S KENNETH Place

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

TENANT OCCUPIED DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY CONTACT LISTER. This lovely home sits on a very low traffic quiet street. It has stylish and clean tile through exept for new carpet in the bedrooms and living room. It is extremely secure with Security Screen Master Screens on every window and a security door on the front door. The windows are also energy efficient dual pane windows. The Kitchen is remodeled with granite counter tops. The Garage is an amazing 27 ft deep and 18 feet wide! To top that off you could probably fit 6 cars in the driveway. This one is as super clean and ready for August move in. Back yard is perfect for entertaining with evening shade and super clean pool. All appliances included.