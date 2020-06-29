All apartments in Tempe
Tempe, AZ
3613 S KENNETH Place
3613 S KENNETH Place

3613 South Kenneth Place · No Longer Available
Location

3613 South Kenneth Place, Tempe, AZ 85282
Hollis Park

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
TENANT OCCUPIED DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY CONTACT LISTER. This lovely home sits on a very low traffic quiet street. It has stylish and clean tile through exept for new carpet in the bedrooms and living room. It is extremely secure with Security Screen Master Screens on every window and a security door on the front door. The windows are also energy efficient dual pane windows. The Kitchen is remodeled with granite counter tops. The Garage is an amazing 27 ft deep and 18 feet wide! To top that off you could probably fit 6 cars in the driveway. This one is as super clean and ready for August move in. Back yard is perfect for entertaining with evening shade and super clean pool. All appliances included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3613 S KENNETH Place have any available units?
3613 S KENNETH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 3613 S KENNETH Place have?
Some of 3613 S KENNETH Place's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3613 S KENNETH Place currently offering any rent specials?
3613 S KENNETH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3613 S KENNETH Place pet-friendly?
No, 3613 S KENNETH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 3613 S KENNETH Place offer parking?
Yes, 3613 S KENNETH Place offers parking.
Does 3613 S KENNETH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3613 S KENNETH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3613 S KENNETH Place have a pool?
Yes, 3613 S KENNETH Place has a pool.
Does 3613 S KENNETH Place have accessible units?
No, 3613 S KENNETH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3613 S KENNETH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3613 S KENNETH Place has units with dishwashers.

